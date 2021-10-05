Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 4 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String -> Serving as Seattle's third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, Luton didn't see action in the win over San Francisco. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String -> Serving as the third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Jefferson didn't see action in the Lions' 24-14 loss to Chicago. Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad -> After being cut before the start of the regular season, Nall currently finds himself on the Bears practice squad.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 40-0 loss to Buffalo, Cooks hauled in five of his seven targets for 47 yards. After starting the season out on fire, Cooks came back to earth this past weekend as the Texans couldn't get anything going on offense throughout. He'll look to bounce back against the Patriots this weekend... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR -> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String -> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 14-7 loss to Cleveland. Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String -> Remmers took one offensive snap and played a handful on special teams in KC's 42-30 win over Philly. Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - IR -> After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason after a one-year stint with the New York Jets, Andrews is on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in early September. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> After playing 37 snaps in fill-in duty for the Cardinals at LG in week three, Harlow played just two offensive snaps at LG in the 37-20 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad -> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 42-30 loss to Kansas City, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with one tackle. Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> In Dallas' 36-28 win over Carolina, Wright played one defensive snap in coverage but didn't record any statistics. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Poyer didn't see action in Buffalo's win over Houston as he was ruled out of the contest beforehand with a groin injury. Head coach Sean McDermott said this week that Poyer's injury is considered day-to-day. Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String -> Dunn saw action with the defense in New York's 27-24 OT win over the Tennessee Titans, playing three snaps and recording one tackle and one pass breakup.

Punter