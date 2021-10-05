Oregon State LB Avery Roberts Named Pac-12 Defensive Player Of The Week

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Kick Off 2023 Class With TE Cooper Jensen | Following The Future: Week 7 | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Press Conference

Oregon State junior outside linebacker Avery Roberts was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the week following his performance in the Beavers' 27-24 win over Washington.

Roberts' accolades against the Huskies:

- A season-best 16 tackles to go along with one interception and half a sack. The win snapped the Beavers' nine-game losing streak to the Huskies.

- His 16 tackles tie Roberts for the most by a Pac-12 player this season. The 16 are also the second-most of his career.

- 9 of his 16 tackles came in the second half. He leads the Pac-12 with 51 tackles this season and is tied for 7th nationally.

- He's the 1st Oregon State player to win this award since Manase Hungalu won it in 2017. He is the 3rd Beaver to win a Pac-12 weekly award this season though, with B.J. Baylor (Offensive) and Nathan Eldridge (Offensive Line) both winning last week.