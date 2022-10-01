With the Oregon State football team (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) falling to No. 12 Utah (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) 42-16 on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the loss...

For the second straight week, turnovers were an absolute killer for Oregon State.

After having four turnovers while forcing none against USC a week ago, the Beavers committed four turnovers while forcing none against the Utes in another losing effort this week.

The miscues started early for the Beavers as Chance Nolan was intercepted on his second throw of the contest, which quickly turned into seven points for the Utes.

The Beavers then bounced back on the following drive, choosing to only throw one time on a seven-play touchdown drive (Silas Bolden run) that evened the contest. OSU's defense then forced a three and out only for Nolan to throw a pick-six on the following series. Backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson also had a pair of interceptions as well, bringing OSU's total on the day to four, just as many as last week against USC.

If you take away Oregon State's four turnovers and Utah's 21 points off of them, all of a sudden you have a 21-16 contest where the game is entirely different. That many points off turnovers are untenable when trying to pull an upset of a top-15 team on the road and the Beavers beat themselves for the second straight week.

For having such a veteran group that prides itself on having great leadership, the Beavers' play in the first two weeks of Pac-12 play has been sloppy and inefficient.

The offense takes most of the blame as the defense played extremely well against USC and relatively well against the Utes, but there's no question all three phases haven't been working in harmony for this football team since the start of conference play.