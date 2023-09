PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as he recaps the loss to Washington State and previews the matchup against Utah!

MORE: Snap Counts vs Takeaways | Jake Overman Departs, Will Enter Portal | Grades & Top Performers vs WSU | Beavers Fall To No. 19 In AP Poll, No. 21 In Coaches | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To WSU