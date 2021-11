WATCH: Oregon State WBB Interviews

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck as he previews the start of the season and the 2022 recruiting class, and guards Te’a Adams and Emily Codding as they talk about the upcoming campaign!

MORE: WBB: Beavers Ink Highest Rated Class In School History | Oregon State Defense Talks DC Change, Previews Stanford | LB Kord Shaw Thrilled With OSU