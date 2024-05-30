The Oregon State football staff continues to make Nevada and the Las Vegas area a priority. On Thursday, three-star athlete Trey Glasper announced that he will be taking an official visit to Corvallis this weekend.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Glasper is a standout at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Nevada, about a 20-minute drive from the heart of Las Vegas. Glasper has picked up offers in his recruitment from California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Miami (FL), Oregon State, San Diego State, and Washington State.

Of those offers, Glasper has a busy month of June set with his official visit now scheduled to Corvallis.

He'll also be visiting Iowa State on June 14, San Diego State on June 19, and Colorado State on June 21.

Glasper is being recruited by the Beavers as a cornerback though some programs do like the Nevada prospect as a wide receiver. Last season, he recorded 34 receptions for 374 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, he also had 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, and six interceptions as well as 13 additional pass deflections.