The 3-2-1: Oregon State Improves To 4-1, Leads Pac-12 North

With the Oregon State football team (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) staying perfect in Pac-12 play with a 27-24 win over Washington (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12), BeaversEdge.com gives another edition of the 3-2-1.

1. The Beavers Put Together A Complete, 60-Minute Effort

-> We heard it again and again in the post-game press conference that the Beavers achieved victory largely because they were able to put together a complete game for 60-minutes, playing until the last possession and the last snap.

In a game where the momentum continued to swing with each possession, head coach Jonathan Smith emphasized the importance of continuing to play hard until the game is finished.

The wild fourth quarter is what will be the highlight of this game, but it is important to remember that the Beavers did not quit or show signs of giving up after Washington slowed the scoring attack of the Beavers following halftime.

Oregon State showed its resiliency by remaining emotionally stable through each swing in momentum, executing the game plan Smith had in place until the end.

2. Defense Proving To Be Legitimate

-> No defensive play stands out more than when the OSU defense stopped Washington on a critical fourth-and-one with 3:18 left in the game which would go on to set up the game-winning drive and kick by the Beavers.

After only allowing 10 points through three quarters, the Beaver defense held its own, going toe-to-toe with the defensive strength of Washington. Both teams faced adversity on the offensive side of the ball which meant the defenses needed to be active and consistent as the end of the game approached.

Although the defense struggled at times, especially against the wildcat formation, they managed to do what they needed to in critical moments while the game was on the line.

This is a far cry from just a few years ago when the Beaver defense was nothing more than a liability that opponents were eager to play against. The defensive turnaround and return to solid fundamentals have been a big key to the recent success for OSU.