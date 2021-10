Highlights + Social Media Reaction From Oregon State's Win vs Washington

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) knocking off the Washington Huskies (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) with a game-winning field goal from Everett Hayes, BeaversEdge.com recaps all the social media and highlights from the win!

MORE: 5 Takeaways | 3-2-1: OSU Improves To 4-1, Leads Pac-12 North | Oregon State's Recruits React To UW Win