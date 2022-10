PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Among the large contingent of visitors to Corvallis, this past weekend for the Beavers' conference win over Washington State was Hutchinson Community College defensive end/outside linebacker Nikko Taylor.

Shortly after his official visit, BeaversEdge caught up with the JUCO talent to his discuss his takeaways from the visit and his recruitment going forward.

MORE: A Closer Look At CU | Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap | Jonathan Smith Press Conference | Snap Counts vs WSU | Grades & Top Performers vs WSU | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win | The 3-2-1: Oregon State Improves To 5-2 | WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks WSU Win & Previews Colorado