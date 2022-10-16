Too often in recent memory, we hear postgames of how the team as a whole can do more to help reduce the number of total penalties and turnovers. This was not the case tonight as OSU took care of the football and played a clean game, having just two penalties (10-yards) against the Cougars.

Minus the wobbly pass by Ben Gulbranson in the first quarter that resulted in an interception, OSU did not turn the ball over again. The Beavers also had three quarters without receiving a penalty and only had two called against them on the night.

This commitment to the fundamentals allowed the Beavers to focus on staying competitive for the duration of the game, rather than needing to play from behind.

It also allowed OSU the opportunity to stick with the run game and their game plan which would eventually wear down the front seven for WSU, leading to open rushing lanes and open receivers downfield on play action. The commitment by the Beavers to be as mistake free as possible resulted in a gritty, pound-it-out type of victory.