 BeaversEdge - Reaction: Beavers Knock Off Ramblers, Advance To Elite Eight
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-27 16:54:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Reaction: Beavers Knock Off Ramblers, Advance To Elite Eight

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State men's basketball team continuing its Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament with an upset win over Loyola-Chicago in the Sweet Sixteen, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete reaction from the 65-58 win.

Updated Bracket

Social Slant

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}