BeaversEdge - Reaction: Beavers Knock Off Ramblers, Advance To Elite Eight

Reaction: Beavers Knock Off Ramblers, Advance To Elite Eight
With the Oregon State men's basketball team continuing its Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament with an upset win over Loyola-Chicago in the Sweet Sixteen, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete reaction from the 65-58 win.
Social Slant
🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 27, 2021
THE OREGON STATE BEAVERS ARE GOING TO THE ELITE EIGHT!!!!!
🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫 #GOBEAVS x #MARCHMADNESS x #ELITEEIGHT x ELITE pic.twitter.com/rstoAnDMNd
OREGON STATE IS STILL DANCING 🕺@BeaverMBB #MarchMadness #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/nU2oLRRfka— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 27, 2021
.@BeaverMBB to the Elite-8! #Not12th #ConferenceOfChampions #Pac12Hoops pic.twitter.com/fm7wy48vzV— Roxy Bernstein (@roxybernstein) March 27, 2021
@_ethanthompson5 is really that man!!!— Tres Tinkle (@tres_tinkle3) March 27, 2021
If you're shopping for slippers... we're about a 13.5 #GOBEAVS 👠— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 27, 2021
🗣 #BackThePac‼️#MarchMadness #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/hxMiw64pdl— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 27, 2021
Oregon State defeats Loyola Chicago 65-58.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 27, 2021
The Beavers reach the Elite 8 as a 12 seed, tied for the lowest seed to reach the Elite 8 since seeding began in 1979 (2002 Missouri). pic.twitter.com/pSPi63olkn
This @BeaverMBB group is already legendary, with more to go!! #Elite8 #GoBeavs— Lamar Hurd (@L_Hurd) March 27, 2021
Elite Players, Elite Coach, Elite Win!!! https://t.co/oyYTf1vVL7— Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) March 27, 2021
#not12th #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/sbyzvbEFHm— Dan Bartholomae (@danbart3) March 27, 2021
"KEEP DOUBTING US." pic.twitter.com/oLziTSmhXY— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 27, 2021
ELITE 8.— Jarod Lucas (@jarodlucash) March 27, 2021
Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle starts his post-game address at the Big Dance with, “Can we cut in?”— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) March 27, 2021
Our police chief was driving on campus after @BeaverMBB just beat @RamblersMBB when she spotted this 🧻 celebration. She promised to tweet if they removed it. They did. AND THE BEAVERS ARE GOING TO THE ELITE 8!!! 🦫 🦫 ❌ 🧻 #MarchMadness @Charmin https://t.co/IpFRJLbxI0 pic.twitter.com/wKMw8qsIuO— Oregon State Public Safety (@OSUPublicSafety) March 27, 2021
Bill Walton @BeaverMBB— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 27, 2021
🤝
Elite pic.twitter.com/gMiBtqHgH7
