When Ben Gulbranson made the trip to Corvallis over the weekend for his official visit, he was not sure whether or not he would leave committed. The interest was there, but there was no guarantee that the Newbury Park quarterback would pledge to the Beavers.

That changed from the moment he got on campus and spent the weekend hanging out with Beaver coaches and players. A trip to a nearby golf club, meals with the coaches and hosts, and one particularly special Saturday night was what it took for the Beavers to land the talented California prospect.