With the No. 5 Oregon State baseball team (27-4, 8-3 Pac-12) returning to Goss Stadium for a three-game series with Stanford BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Stanford (13-17, 6-6 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (27-4, 8-3)
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.
Friday 6:05 p.m. RHP Aiden May (1-0, 4.35) vs. RHP Matt Scott (2-5, 3.86)
Saturday 5:05 p.m. RHP Jacob Kmatz (4-1, 2.89) vs. LHP Christian Lim (3-2, 2.89)
Sunday 12:05 p.m. RHP Eric Segura (5-0, 4.38) vs. RHP Nick Dugan (3-3, 3.50)
TV - Pac-12 Networks
Radio - Beaver Sports Radio Network
OSU Quick Hits
- Travis Bazzana broke two Oregon State records on Tuesday. In addition to the home run record, he became the program's all-time leader in total bases (387). In both instances, he surpassed Andy Jarvis, who played at OSU from 2000-03. Jarvis and Joe Gerber (1997-2000) were tied with the home run record at 34.
- Oregon State's three home runs Tuesday gave the Beavers 62 on the year. That's the third-most in a single season at OSU, trailing the 2023 club (89) and the 2018 National Championship team, which finished with 67.
- Oregon State is on a 20-game win streak at home, the third-longest active mark. North Carolina, which was the home team Tuesday in a loss to South Carolina but at a neutral site in Charlotte, has won 24 straight in Chapel Hill. Arkansas, meanwhile, has won 23 straight in Fayetteville.
- OSU's current six-game win streak is the seventh-longest nationally.
- The Beavers are also fourth nationally with 27 wins this season and winning percentage (.871).
- Oregon State ranks 10th nationally with 301 runs and eighth with 9.7 runs per game.
- Wilson Weber has hit safely in five of his last six games. He is 11-for-18 (.611) with four doubles, two triples, a home run, five RBI, and nine runs scored during that stretch.
- Mason Guerra has 13 multiple-hit games this season, tying him with Gavin Turley for second on the team this year, behind Travis Bazzana's 19. Guerra has 12 multi-RBI efforts to tie him with Bazzana for the team lead.
- Turley has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games and has six home runs with 21 RBI in that stretch.
- The Beavers are looking to snap a five-game losing streak to the Cardinal, the longest such streak since dropping 13 straight from 1971 to 2000.
Stanford Quick Hits
- Stanford has won two of its last four games, but has dropped 11 of the last 16 after winning seven of its previous eight ... is 13-8 when scoring at least three runs in a game, but 0-9 when falling short of three runs ... has scored in the first inning in 12 of 30 games ... averaging 10.14 strikeouts per nine innings to rank second in the Pac-12 and 36th nationally ... allowed the first run in seven of its first eight games of the season, but has scored first in 16 of the last 22 ... is 10-7 when scoring first and 3-10 when the opponent scores first ... is 11-5 when posting more hits than its opponent, but 2-12 when the opponent manages more hits.
- Stanford took two-of-three from Washington State last weekend before suffering a 12-1 loss to Arizona in a nonconference game on Monday ... the Cardinal hit .279 with seven doubles and four homers in the series against the Cougars, led by Owen Cobb who batted .429 (6-for-14) with three runs scored, two doubles, two homers and four RBIs ... Stanford pitchers combined to post a 3.41 ERA with 41 strikeouts compared to 14 walks in the three games against Washington State ... the Cardinal starters in particular shined on the mound, with Matt Scott, Christian Lim and Joey Volchko combining for a 1.59 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 17 innings while limiting Washington State to a .133 average against.
- Stanford was hitting .259 through the first 23 games of the season, but has batted .322 over the last seven games to raise its average to .275 ... the Cardinal has scored 50 runs on 86 hits over those seven games, compiling 22 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs ... Stanford had amassed 34 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs over the first 23 games of the season.
- Stanford is +92 in strikeouts this year, punching out 301 batters while striking out 209 times offensively.
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
5th
|
Baseball America
|
8th
|
Perfect Game
|
4th
|
NCBWA
|
5th
|
USA Today
|
5th
Pac-12 Standings
