1. Jonathan Smith in action

After four months of waiting, we finally get to see what the Beavers will look like under Jonathan Smith. The former Fiesta Bowl winning quarterback took over the helm at his alma mater in December and has hit the ground running ever since building his program brick by brick. Smith has handled everything from hiring his staff to offseason workouts to recruiting and everything in between in his four months as the Beaver head man. With April now upon us, we finally get to see Smith leading his team on the practice field. We’ll learn all the nuances of Smith as a head coach, and I’m excited to see the care factor he brings to Corvallis being the famous former player that he was.