OSU GYM: Beaver Gymnastics Reaches Postseason for 50th-Straight Season

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State gymnastics will compete in its 50th-consecutive NCAA Regional, earning a spot in the Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by the University of Alabama.

Entering as the No. 14 team in the nation, OSU will compete against No. 3 Florida, NC State, and the winner of a Clemson/Rutgers matchup, with the Beavers’ first day of competition slated for April 4 at 4 p.m. Pacific.

On the other side of the bracket is No. 6 California, No. 11 Alabama, North Carolina and Iowa.

The top two teams from each group will advance and compete against each another on April 6 at 2 p.m. Pacific, with the top two teams from that final day of competition advancing to nationals, scheduled for April 17 & 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

OSU enters its regional with momentum thanks to three-straight 197-plus performances, which included a season-high 197.700 in front of a program-record 9,042 fans at Gill Coliseum on March 15.

Jade Carey is the nation’s leading all-arounder with a 39.730 average that is a full tenth of a point higher than second place, and has earned three perfect 10s in the last two meets. Kaitlin Garcia (FX – 9.975) and Jennifer McMillan (9.925 – BB) also set new career highs in the team's most recent competition against Fisk.

As a team, Oregon State is in the top 20 on all four events, highlighted by its sixth-ranked beam lineup that holds a 49.495 NQS and 49.275 average

In making the regional, OSU has officially made it 50 consecutive postseason appearance, which dates back to a sixth place finish at an event hosted in Monmouth, Ore., in 1975. Since then, the Beavers have won 10 regional events and had a combined 76 individual region champions.

OSU Athletics