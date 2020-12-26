BeaversEdge - Oregon State Women’s Basketball Pause Continues, Two Games Postponed

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball program announced on Saturday, December 26th that the pause within the program due to a COVID-19 case will continue and cause the next two games to be postponed.

"Team activities for the Oregon State women’s basketball team will remain paused due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols within the program. As a result, Oregon State’s games against UCLA (Jan. 1) and USC (Jan. 3) have been postponed indefinitely.

Additional information on the status of other upcoming Oregon State women’s basketball games will be provided at a later time."

