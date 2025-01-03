Oregon State WBB Takes Down LMU In Thriller

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Transfer Analysis: OL Josiah Timoteo | What Are The Beavers Getting In TE Jackson Bowers? | Where MBB Ranks In NET | RB Coach Hotboard V2.0 | What Is OSU Getting In DL Tahjae Mullix | Beavers In The NFL: Week 17 Recap

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Kennedie Shuler raced to the rim with the game on the line and beat the buzzer to give Oregon State a 59-56 victory over LMU at home.

With 5.3 seconds left, Shuler got the ball on the logo and drove straight to the rim. The sophomore absorbed contact from a defender who was tenths of a second late to take a charge and finished the layup to give the Beavs a 58-56 lead. She then finished the and-one to put OSU up 59-56.

The layup finished a tight game where the Beavs didn’t have their A-game but still found a way to win. The team effort saw five players with nine-or-more points including Shuler. Three more Beavs grabbed six-plus rebounds.

Kelsey Rees led the scoring with 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Catarina Ferreira and Sela Heide each scored 10 and tied for the team lead in plus-minus with a +11 mark. Shuler and AJ Marotte scored nine points with Marotte also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing five assists.

The first half was a struggle for Oregon State offensively. The Beavers were stagnant at points before adjustments yielded open shots that would not fall. OSU shot just 30.8 percent in the opening 20 minutes. LMU led 33-26 at the break.

Rees bouyed the opening half with 15 points, generating much of the offense for OSU. She made both of her three-pointers and all five free throws.

Heide and Marotte led a dominant third quarter that flipped the game. All 10 of Heide’s points came in the frame with Marotte adding four and three assists. The Beavers got the ball to the paint with regularity to generate easy looks and shot 52 percent in the quarter.

The 46-43 lead set the stage for Shuler to take the Beavs home. The sophomore scored a team-high seven in the fourth quarter including the game-winner and a shot clock buzzer-beater earlier in the frame. Ferreira and Rees each made two free throws to put OSU in a position to have the ball with a chance to win.

Oregon State closes its four games in eight days stretch at Washington State on Saturday. The Pac-12 rivals square off at 12 p.m. with the game streamed on ESPN+.

OSU Athletics