- Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in runs scored (156) and is 23rd nationally...



- The Beavers also lead the conference in hits (172) and they rank 47th nationally.

- OSU's 36 doubles also lead the Pac-12...

- The Beavers are second in the conference in triples with seven.

- Oregon State leads the conference in home runs with 28 on the year. Those 28 are tied for 29th nationally.

- The Beavers have 146 RBI on the year, more than 30 more than the next closest Pac-12 team.

- OSU has tallied the most walks in the conference (101) and those 101 are good for 31st-most in the country.

- The Beavers rank fifth in the Pac-12 in steals with 16 on the season.

- Oregon State's batting average of .331 leads the Pac-12... They rank 15th nationally.



- The Beavers lead the conference in on-base percentage (.455) and check in No. 15 in the country...

- OSU's slugging percentage (..590) leads the conference and is 11th in the country...