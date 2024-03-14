Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers
With the Oregon State baseball team (15-1) set to kick off Pac-12 play against Utah in Salt Lake this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Beavers' team and individual stats!
TEAM
- Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in runs scored (156) and is 23rd nationally...
- The Beavers also lead the conference in hits (172) and they rank 47th nationally.
- OSU's 36 doubles also lead the Pac-12...
- The Beavers are second in the conference in triples with seven.
- Oregon State leads the conference in home runs with 28 on the year. Those 28 are tied for 29th nationally.
- The Beavers have 146 RBI on the year, more than 30 more than the next closest Pac-12 team.
- OSU has tallied the most walks in the conference (101) and those 101 are good for 31st-most in the country.
- The Beavers rank fifth in the Pac-12 in steals with 16 on the season.
- Oregon State's batting average of .331 leads the Pac-12... They rank 15th nationally.
- The Beavers lead the conference in on-base percentage (.455) and check in No. 15 in the country...
- OSU's slugging percentage (..590) leads the conference and is 11th in the country...
