CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State’s posts both recorded double-doubles in a dominant 89-53 win over Seattle U on Thursday night.

Raegan Beers led the team with 22 points and 11 rebounds on a 9-for-14 day from the field while Jelena Mitrovic posted six blocks to go with her 14 points and 13 boards. Talia von Oelhoffen recorded her seventh career 20-point game while AJ Marotte contributed 18 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Thursday’s game marked the first time two Beavs had double-doubles in the same game since Feb. 9, 2020 against Arizona (Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum). It was also the first time two OSU players scored 20 points in the same game since February 28, 2020 against Washington (Aleah Goodman and Taylor Jones).

The Beavs made their move in the third quarter, winning it 22-12 behind eight points from Beers and six from von Oelhoffen. The defining moments of the quarter included a 6-0 spurt that began when von Oelhoffen picked off a Seattle U pass, her second of four steals, and turned it into a layup.

Beers followed the fast break points with a layup of her own before von Oelhoffen forced another turnover and threaded the needle to find Adlee Blacklock for a fast break layup. The run put the Beavs up 54-40 and forced a Seattle U timeout.

Oregon State finished pulling away in the fourth. The Beavs went on a 29-2 run in the period with points from six different players. Beers led the team with seven points in the putaway charge while fellow freshman Martha Pietsch contributed four. Perhaps most impressively, the Beavs made the run with one year of experience on the floor as sophomore Marotte played with OSU’s four available freshmen.

Prior to the big runs in the third and fourth quarters, the Beavs endured a nip-and-tuck first half that finished with them in front 38-33. Seattle U hit six of their 11 three-point attempts in the first half before OSU tightened up defensively and held the Redhawks to 2-of-11 shooting from deep in the second half.

Oregon State now has a week off to rest and prepare for Eastern Washington. The Beavers host the Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in Gill Coliseum.

OSU Athletics