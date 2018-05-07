BeaversEdge.com

Taylor Jones from Dallas Christian School in Texas announced her commitment to the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday.

According to Prospectsnation.com, Jones is ranked as the No. 1 post player in the country and the No. 9 overall recruit in the nation. She is ranked as a five-star recruit.

In January, Jones announced her top ten schools list on Twitter. Making the cut were a list of WBB blue bloods, including Baylor, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida State, Duke, Stanford, UCLA, Louisville, and of course, Oregon State. For the Beavers to get Jones over the likes of those programs is a monumental recruiting win.

The 6-foot-3 2019 prospect is ranked as a four-star recruit according to ESPN. They rank her as the No. 28 recruit in the country and as the No. 5 post player.

In their player evaluations, ESPN wrote of Jones the following: "Agile finesse-5 combines soft touch in faceup attack complemented by interior game that yields results; nimble footwork, shot blocker in lane, disrupts and alters shots, cleans the glass and initiates the fast break; offers emerging offensive arsenal, utilizes either hand in key; among the elite front court prospects in the class of 2019."

Jones is Oregon State's first commitment of the class of 2019. In the class of 2018, the Beavers signed five-star forward Andrea Aquino and three-star recruits Patricia Morris and Jasmine Simmons.

MORE: Oregon State fans react to Jones' commitment