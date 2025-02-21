Oregon State WBB Cruises Past Santa Clara

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Scouting Report: LB Jeremiah Ioane | Oregon State 2026 Recruiting Primer: QBs & RBs | Oregon State Football 2024 Review + 2025 Preview: Linebackers | Dax Whitney Named Pitcher Of Week | | Beavers To Hire Cavanaugh As OL

CORVALLIS, Ore. – AJ Marotte led a quintet of Beavers in double figures with 18 points, keying a 68-51 victory over Santa Clara Thursday night.

The balanced attack combined with stifling defense to give the Beavers a 17-point win over a team they needed overtime to beat just over a month ago.

"Last time around this team gave us a lot of trouble. I thought we saw a lot of growth from our team tonight," head coach Scott Rueck said. "I loved our defensive effort and energy. I loved our positioning. I thought we made things really difficult for them and you have to because (Santa Clara) is really skilled."

In addition to her 18 points, Marotte dished out five assists. Kennedie Shuler led the team in dimes with seven, adding 13 points and seven rebounds for a strong all-around performance. The duo combined to make 7-of-9 three-pointers.

The combination of Sela Heide and Kelsey Rees gave Santa Clara plenty of trouble in the post with 25 points between them. Catarina Ferreira scored 10 points with five rebounds and two steals.

The Beavers owned the game from the opening minutes, limiting Santa Clara to just six points in the first quarter and holding them scoreless for 10:08 in the first half (4:16 in the first to 4:08 in the second). The Broncos were the third opponent to manage just six in a quarter against OSU and the second to be held scoreless for a 10-minute stretch, joining San Francisco.

The Beavs led 20-6 after the opening period behind six points from Marotte and five each from Shuler and Rees. A four-minute scoreless stretch for both teams opened the second quarter before Ally Schimel canned a jumper. OSU led 31-16 at halftime.

The Broncos battled back in the third quarter before Oregon State put it away in the fourth. The Beavs won the period 23-13 with Marotte dropping in 10 points. The senior hit back-to-back three-pointers midway through the frame, forcing a timeout and essentially ending the game.

Oregon State celebrates Senior Day on Saturday. The Beavers battle San Diego at 2 p.m. and fans are encouraged to come early to celebrate the senior class.

OSU Athletics