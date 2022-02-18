Oregon State WBB Bracketology Update (2/18)

With the Oregon State women's basketball team (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12) set to host Stanford & California at Gill Coliseum this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where the Beavers are projected to be in the postseason...

Heading into home matchups against the Bay Area schools, the Oregon State women's basketball team currently finds themselves as a 12-seed and one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

As projected, the Beavers would find themselves in a play-in game scenario where they'd have to beat Boston College to earn a spot in a regional. The winner of the hypothetical BC/OSU contest would be in the Baton Rouge Regional and would play BYU.

Congruently, the Baton Rouge Regional would be paired up with the Louisville Regional which would feature the likes of Louisville, Kansas State, South Florida, & Farleigh Dickinson.

With just four regular-season contests and the Pac-12 Tournament remaining, Oregon State needs to get as many wins as possible down the stretch in order to move off the bubble. Right now they're right on the cusp and there's no doubt Scott Rueck and Co. would like to be firmly in the tourney come selection Monday...

