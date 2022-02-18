Mitchell Verburg Named To Stopper Of The Year Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DALLAS – Oregon State redshirt senior Mitchell Verburg is one of 66 pitchers on the preseason watch list for the Stopper of the Year award, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced Thursday.

Verburg, a right-hander from Lake Oswego, Ore., has pitched in 49 career games for the Beavers, all out of the bullpen. He is 4-0 with a 1.95 earned run average over those 49 appearances, striking out 70 in 60 innings of work. He has also held opponents to just a .186 batting average with a 0.95 WHIP.

Verburg and Oregon State open the 2022 season Friday when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.