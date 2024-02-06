PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Inside The Dam: Signing Day Intel, Visits, & MORE | Beavers To No. 17 In AP Poll | WBB Takes Down Oregon | Where Is Taliese Fuaga In Mock Drafts? | Inside The Dam: Updates On Key Targets | WATCH: Anthony Gould Shrine Bowl Punt Return TD | Who Did OSU Offer In Jan?

Entering the stretch run of Pac-12 play, the No. 17 Oregon State women's basketball team (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) finds themselves firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture.

Per ESPN's Charlie Creme, Oregon State is projected to be a No. 5 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional, with LSU hosting...

Considering the Beavers have eight games plus the conference tournament left to play, there's certainly an opportunity to play themselves into hosting. Hosting makes for a sizable advantage the first-two rounds of the NCAA WBB Tournament.

Top-four seeds host the first two rounds, while the Sweet Sixteen & Elite Eight will be in either Portland (OR) or Albany (NY). Portland (Moda Center) has hosted men's/women's postseason in recent seasons, but this would be a chance the Beavers have to potentially play in front of local fans should they advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Should the Beavers indeed make the Big Dance as projected, it would be their first postseason appearance since the 2020-21 campaign when the Beavers advanced to the second round. The eighth-seeded Beavs took down nine-seed Florida State before falling to top seed South Carolina...

Oregon State returns to action on the road this week, facing No. 20 Utah on Friday and No. 4 Colorado on Sunday...