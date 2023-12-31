PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Buoyed by a boisterous home crowd of 5,929, Oregon State turned a 13-point deficit into a 21-point win.

The Beavers got the 62-41 victory on the back of Raegan Beers. The sophomore stepped up in the biggest moments with 24 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to carry OSU over the Ducks.

Joining Beers in the second-half rally were fellow sophomores Timea Gardiner and Lily Hansford. The former scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting over the final 20 minutes while the latter hit two massive three-pointers that gave the Beavers the lead and ignited the crowd.

“It was so much fun competing with my teammates and getting the win. We wanted this basketball game and it showed,” Hansford said. “I just told myself to be ready. My teammates found me and got me the ball so all credit to them.”

The Beavers got off to a slow start offensively, shooting 21.9 percent and hitting just one of 10 triples in the game’s first half. OSU stayed in the game despite not getting shots to fall on an abundance of good looks thanks to its defense. Beers led the way with three blocks as Oregon State held the Ducks to 36.7 percent shooting from the floor and 20 percent from three.

The second half was a near-total reversal in OSU’s offensive fortunes. The Beavs shot 60 percent from the field and made 5-of-10 from downtown while winning the half 47-18.

The big run came in the third quarter. Trailing 29-20, Oregon State scored 14 unanswered points, capped by a three from Hansford and a jumper from Gardiner, to take a 34-29 lead late in the third.

In the fourth, OSU didn’t allow a made basket until the 4:33 mark. Oregon made three free throws, but they came as a part of a 14-3 run by the Beavs. Gardiner scored eight of the 14 points to turn the game from a battle into a blowout.

Beers scored nine of the game’s final 11 points to put it away as OSU fed the sophomore down the stretch.

Oregon State continued to share the ball well on Sunday with 20 assists on 25 baskets. Talia von Oelhoffen and Donovyn Hunter paced the team with eight and seven dimes, respectively. After struggling with turnovers in some non-conference games, the Beavs let the ball slip away just five times on Sunday.

Up next, the Beavers head to Los Angeles for a pair of matchups with Top-10 teams. OSU takes on no. 6 USC on Friday before battling no. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

OSU Athletics