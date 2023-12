Earlier on Tuesday, Oregon State landed a monster commitment from 2024 wide receiver prospect Jordan Anderson, a top-100 prospect in the cycle. He marks the Beavers' first top-100 commitment since Isaac Seumalo did so as part of the 2012 recruiting class.

Shortly after his commitment, BeaversEdge reached out to Rivals National Recruiting Director and West Coast expert Adam Gorney to get a breakdown of what Anderson will bring to the Beavers.

