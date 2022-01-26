Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall To Cougars

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Champ Flemings Enters Transfer Portal | WBB Bracketology Update | WATCH: OSU Baseball Previews 2022 | In-State QB Talks Recruitment

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Oregon State women's basketball team was unable to take down Washington State Wednesday afternoon, as the Cougars took a 58-51 win at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

"We didn't shoot the ball very well today, but we kept battling – we kept trying to find something that would work," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "AJ (Marotte) and Noelle (Mannen) both gave us great minutes. There were some bright spots that we can build upon, but we didn't play well enough to win today. You have to give Washington State a lot of credit."

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 10 points to go with five rebounds, while Kennedy Brown finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Emily Codding recorded seven points and five rebounds and AJ Marotte had seven points. Tea Adams finished with four points, as she moved within six of 1,000 for her career.

Taya Corosdale pulled down nine rebounds. As a team, Oregon State held a 40-34 advantage on the glass.

Washington State jumped out to an early lead, going in front 10-4 mid-way through the opening period. The defenses dominated the remainder of the first quarter, with the Cougars taking a 12-6 edge into the second.

The Oregon State defense held Washington State scoreless for a stretch of over six minutes in the second frame, as the Cougars headed to the break leading 25-19.

The Beavers battled back to level the score at 25 early in the third quarter. The Cougars restored the six-point advantage, leading 33-27 at the period's media timeout. Washington State headed to the closing frame leading 42-35.

The Cougars extended the lead to double-figures in the fourth, before Oregon State used a 7-0 run to get back within five. Washington State held on to get the seven-point victory.

The Beavers will return home to face USC on Friday at Gill Coliseum.

OSU Athletics