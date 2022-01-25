PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Portland (OR) quarterback Sam Leavitt saw his recruitment picked some steam last year, with Florida State and Arizona both offering him in June and September.

His junior campaign was strong as the 6-foot-1, 193-pound QB threw for 28 touchdowns and 2,281 yards while completing 59% of his pass attempts.

The Portland native has picked up some interest from the Beavs as well, and visited Oregon State for a game last season.

BeaversEdge spoke with Leavitt about his rising recruitment, conversations with the Beaver staff, being an underrated QB in the 2023 class, and more.

