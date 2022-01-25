Oregon State WBB Bracketology Update

With the Oregon State women's basketball team recently knocking off the Washington Huskies to improve to 9-4 on the year and 2-1 in Pac-12 play, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at where the Beavers currently stand in the most recent batch of postseason projections...

Heading into a road matchup with Washington State (Wed.) and home contests against USC & UCLA over the weekend, the Oregon State women's basketball team currently finds themselves as an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament per analyst Charlie Creme.

As projected, the Beavers would find themselves in the Athens Regional with Georgia being the host school. OSU would play Maryland in the first round and then face the winner of Georgia/Belmont should they advance.

Congruently, the Athens Regional would be paired up with the Tuscon Regional which would feature the likes of Arizona, Ohio State, Boston College, & Campbell.

With plenty of more games on the schedule, there's still plenty of time for the Beavers to improve upon their current seeding projection, but as it currently stands, OSU is firmly in the NCAA Tournament.

Full Projections