Oregon State Football: Champ Flemings Enters Transfer Portal

After appearing in all 13 contests and recording 15 receptions for 270 yards a score in 2021, Oregon State redshirt junior receiver Champ Flemings has elected to enter the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-5, 142-pounder just completed his fifth season in Corvallis as he was a member of the 2017 recruiting class. He redshirted during his first season in '17 and then played all 12 games in 2018, all 12 in 19, five in '20, and 13 during the '21 campaign.

He finishes his OSU career with 61 receptions for 902 yards and four touchdowns while also having returned 80 kickoffs for 1,781 yards.

With Flemings no longer in the fold, the Beavers will enter spring with Tyon Lindsey, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Jesiah Irish, Jimmy Valsin, Trevor Pope, Anthony Gould, Zeriah Beason, Silas Bolden, Makiya Tongue, and John Dunmore at receiver.