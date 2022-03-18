Oregon State WBB: Beavers Best Beach to Advance in WNIT

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Baseball Set To Face ASU | Johnny Hekker Expected To Be Released | Where OSU Baseball Ranks In The Polls | Updated Scholarship Chart | Beavers Land Georgia Tech Transfer RB

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team advanced to the second round of the WNIT with a 70-59 win over Long Beach State Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum.

“Long Beach State played a great game tonight and you have to give them a lot of credit,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “They turned us over a bunch, but when we got shots, we made those shots. I was really pleased with the way we fought and stayed with it. We had great performances throughout our roster. It was a lot of fun to be in front of Beaver Nation again, and we are hoping for another opportunity to do that now that we have won.”

With the win, the Beavers will now face the winner of Friday’s game between Portland and Colorado State in the second round of the tournament.

Jelena Mitrovic went 6-for-6 from the floor in her first career start to match a career-high with 14 points. Kennedy Brown notched her second double-double of the season going for a career-high 15 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Ellie Mack rounded out a trio of Beavers in double-figures, finishing with 11 points. Taya Corosdale ended the day with six points, nine rebounds and four assists.

As a team, Oregon State shot 55.1 percent from the floor, while holding Long Beach State to 26.7 percent shooting. The Beavers held a 50-32 advantage on the boards.

The Beach jumped out to an early 21-8 lead shortly after the game’s first media timeout. LBSU headed to the second quarter in front 26-16.

Oregon State answered back in the second frame, cutting the deficit to five before heading to the intermission trailing 35-30.

The Beavers took the lead early in the second half, and the teams proceeded to trade punches in the third quarter. OSU’s offense heated up to end the frame, scoring the final seven points of the period to heading to the closing frame up 51-45.

Oregon State used a 9-0 run early in the fourth to extend the advantage to double-figures. The Beavers led by as many as 13 on their way to the 11-point win.

The time, date and location of the Beavers’ second round game will be announced at a later date.