Georgia Tech RB Transfer Jamious Griffin Commits to Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! Oregon State started their week off on Monday on the right foot as they received a commitment from Georgia Tech running back Jamious Griffin. The commitment comes on the heels of a visit that Griffin took to Corvallis over the weekend.

Griffin will transfer into the program following the spring semester after spending three seasons in Atlanta with the Yellow Jackets. In those three seasons, Griffin totaled 89 carries for 370-yards and two touchdowns over 18 games.

Coming out of Rome (Ga.) in the class of 2019, Griffin was a late riser who broke out in his senior year, setting Georgia state records in the process. By the time it was all said and done, he was a four-star prospect with over 25 scholarship offers. Originally an NC State commit, Griffin would eventually flip to Georgia Tech on Early National Signing Day in 2019.

At Georgia Tech, Griffin never saw quality playing time as a freshman and sophomore, showing some flashes including averaging 4.9 yards per carry in the 2020 for the Yellow Jackets. However, as time went on, Griffin would fall down the Yellow Jackets depth chart with talented running backs Jordan Mason, Jahmyr Gibbs (now at Alabama), and Dontae Smith in front of him.

At Oregon State, Griffin will join another talented Beavers backfield but one that is a bit more wide open as the Beavers will be looking for a new lead back as former starter BJ Baylor is pursuing his NFL dreams after posting a 1,200+ yard season in 2021. Among those fighting for the job are junior Deshaun Fenwick and senior Trey Lowe who were the Beavers No.2 and No.3 running backs in 2021.

