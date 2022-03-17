Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Arizona State

With the Oregon State baseball team (12-3, 2-1 Pac-12 ) set to host Arizona State (8-10, 0-0) in Corvallis for a three-game series starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State is hosting the Sun Devils for the first time since 2018 as the 2020 series was canceled due to Covid-19.

- The Beavers hold a 19-14 advantage in games played in Corvallis. OSU won the 2018 series, 2-1. The Beavers have won the last three series at Goss Stadium, and six of seven dating back to the 2009 season.

- Jacob Melton singled in the ninth inning Wednesday to extend his hit streak to 17 games dating back to the 2021 season. Melton is 32-for-73 (.438) with five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 RBI during the streak.

- Cooper Hjerpe, Friday's probable starter, leads the Pac-12 with four victories. He is tied for second nationally.

- Hjerpe has thrown 55 innings in Pac-12 play during his career, and 55.2 out of it. His ERA in Pac-12 play is 3.44 compared to 4.69 in non-con. He has a 1.05 WHIP versus Pac-12 foes.

- OSU is tied with Notre Dame for the fewest errors per game this season at 0.3.

- The Beavers are also tied with Notre Dame for runs scored per game at 9.5. The teams are tied for 12th, just 0.2 shy of No. 10 Georgia Tech and Rutgers.

- Melton and Wade Meckler have both reached base safely in all 15 games this season. Justin Boyd has reached base safely in all 14 games he has played.

- Garret Forrester has also reached base safely in 13 straight.

- Gavin Logan has a four-game hit streak coming into the series opener. He has nine hits over those four games, adding three doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

- The Beavers enter the second weekend of Pac-12 play tied for first with a 2-1 record. No teams in the conference swept during the opening weekend.

- OSU's opponents sport a 2.09 WHIP through the first 15 games of the season.