Los Angeles Rams Expected To Release Punter Johnny Hekker

After spending the entirety of his 10-year pro-playing career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Oregon State's Johnny Hekker is expected to be released by LA per multiple sources.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound punter began his NFL career with the Rams back in 2012 as an undrafted free agent and went on to become one of the most effective punters in the league.

He's been selected to the Pro Bowl four times (2013, '15, '16, & '17) and had career-best years in '15 & '16. During the '15 season, Hekker tallied his highest per-punt average (47.9) while in '16 he tallied his most net yards (4,680) and hit a career-long punt of 78 yards.



Hekker also holds the Super Bowl record for the longest punt as against the New England Patriots in 2018 he kicked a 65-yarder. He was also named one of the punters on the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

However, the past two years have seen Hekker's per punt average decline.

This past season, Hekker averaged 44.2 yards per punt which was the lowest of his career while during the '20 season, he averaged 45.6 yards per punt which was his second-lowest.

Despite the slight dip in production, Hekker remains one of the most effective punters in the league and should garner significant interest from teams looking to upgrade their special teams unit.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of where Hekker lands...