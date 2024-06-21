Oregon State Spring Football Recap: Linebackers
With the Oregon State football team recently completing spring football, BeaversEdge.com continues a multi-article series breaking down each position group entering the summer...
Today we continue with the linebackers!
Note - Only scholarship players are listed unless a specific player
THE ROSTER
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Makiya Tongue, Rs-Sr. - Tongue could see an extra year with a medical hardship, unclear whether or not he will play in 2024 due to injury
Gyriece Goodman, Jr.
Aiden Sullivan, Jr.
Mason Tufaga, Rs-Jr.
Melvin Jordan, Rs-So.
Kord Shaw, Rs-So.
Isaiah Chisom, Rs-Fr.
Jessaia Moala, Rs-Fr. - Walk on
Clive Pond Rs-Fr. - Walk on
Dexter Foster, Tr-Fr. - Set Arrive In Summer
Departed via the portal: John Miller, Easton Mascarenas
----------------------------------------------------
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
Nikko Taylor, Sr.
Olu Omotosho, Rs-Jr.
DJ Wesolak, Rs-So.
Tyree Blake, Rs-So. - Walk on
Zakaih Saez, Rs-Fr.
Will Haverland, Tr-Fr. - Set Arrive In Summer
Shamar Meikle, Tr-Fr. - Set Arrive In Summer
Departed via the portal: Mathias Malaki-Donaldson
Spring Interviews With OLB Nikko Taylor & ILB Coach AJ Cooper
Spring Analysis
Arguably one of the position groups that underwent the most change in the offseason, Oregon State's linebacker corps certainly looked a lot different in spring practices.
Starting on the inside, gone are the likes of Easton Mascarenas (transfer) and Calvin Hart (graduation) as the Beavers are tasked with replacing two guys in the middle who played very solid ball in 2023.
With those two guys out of the fold, the Beavers will look internally to replace their production in sophomore Melvin Jordan and redshirt freshman Isaiah Chisom.
