Arguably one of the position groups that underwent the most change in the offseason, Oregon State's linebacker corps certainly looked a lot different in spring practices.

Starting on the inside, gone are the likes of Easton Mascarenas (transfer) and Calvin Hart (graduation) as the Beavers are tasked with replacing two guys in the middle who played very solid ball in 2023.

With those two guys out of the fold, the Beavers will look internally to replace their production in sophomore Melvin Jordan and redshirt freshman Isaiah Chisom.