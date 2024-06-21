Advertisement
Oregon State Spring Football Recap: Linebackers

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
With the Oregon State football team recently completing spring football, BeaversEdge.com continues a multi-article series breaking down each position group entering the summer...

Today we continue with the linebackers!

Note - Only scholarship players are listed unless a specific player

THE ROSTER

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Makiya Tongue, Rs-Sr. - Tongue could see an extra year with a medical hardship, unclear whether or not he will play in 2024 due to injury

Gyriece Goodman, Jr.

Aiden Sullivan, Jr.

Mason Tufaga, Rs-Jr.

Melvin Jordan, Rs-So.

Kord Shaw, Rs-So.

Isaiah Chisom, Rs-Fr.

Jessaia Moala, Rs-Fr. - Walk on

Clive Pond Rs-Fr. - Walk on

Dexter Foster, Tr-Fr. - Set Arrive In Summer

Departed via the portal: John Miller, Easton Mascarenas

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Nikko Taylor, Sr.

Olu Omotosho, Rs-Jr.

DJ Wesolak, Rs-So.

Tyree Blake, Rs-So. - Walk on

Zakaih Saez, Rs-Fr.

Will Haverland, Tr-Fr. - Set Arrive In Summer

Shamar Meikle, Tr-Fr. - Set Arrive In Summer

Departed via the portal: Mathias Malaki-Donaldson

Spring Interviews With OLB Nikko Taylor & ILB Coach AJ Cooper

Spring Analysis

Arguably one of the position groups that underwent the most change in the offseason, Oregon State's linebacker corps certainly looked a lot different in spring practices.

Starting on the inside, gone are the likes of Easton Mascarenas (transfer) and Calvin Hart (graduation) as the Beavers are tasked with replacing two guys in the middle who played very solid ball in 2023.

With those two guys out of the fold, the Beavers will look internally to replace their production in sophomore Melvin Jordan and redshirt freshman Isaiah Chisom.

