With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium Thursday for spring practice No. 5, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest info in this in-depth nugget report!

- The Oregon State football team took to Reser Stadium for the first time in spring for practice No. 5 on Thursday morning... The sunshine was abundant throughout the morning and a slight breeze inside the stadium... OSU was in shoulder pads and helmets after going full pads during the closed sessions...

- Regarding the quarterback play, today was the first day we saw DJ Uiagalelei run with the first-team offense during live 11-on-11 work. Ben Gulbranson ran mostly with the two's, while Aidan Chiles mostly ran with the threes.

- However, there was still a little mix and match between the units... DJ took roughly 70-75% of the first-team offense 11-on-11 snaps today, with Gulbranson handling the remainder.

- Defensive back Ian Massey had himself a morning as he intercepted a pass from Aidan Chiles and from Gulbranson to bring his tally to two on the day. He's certainly been someone who has caught my eye recently as he's been in the program for several years and has played solid football early on in spring.

First Team Offense

QB - DJ Uiagalelei

RB - Deshaun Fenwick / Damien Martinez

WR - Silas Bolden

WR - Rweha Munyagi Jr.

WR - Jesiah Irish

TE - Jake Overman / Bryce Caufield

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Heneli Bloomfield

C - Jake Levengood

RG - Tanner Miller

RT - Andrew Johnson

