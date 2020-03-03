News More News
Oregon State Spring Football Headquarters

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

BeaversEdge.com will be live in Corvallis for every spring practice. Check out our spring ball content as well as the dates for practices below!

Spring Practice Coverage

Day 1 - March 3rd

PRACTICE NUGGETS

Practice Highlights

WATCH: Day 1 Practice Interviews

Spring Practice Dates

Please note: Practices are closed to the public

Thursday, March 5 – Defensive coaches and players

Tuesday, March 10 - Offensive coaches and players

Thursday, March 12 - Defensive coaches and players - plus Coach Smith

Wednesday, April 1 – Coach Smith

Thursday, April 2 – Offense + Defense

Tuesday, April 7 -- Offensive coaches and players

Thursday, April 9 – Defensive coaches and players

Tuesday, April 14 -- Offensive coaches and players

Thursday, April 16 -- Defensive coaches and players - plus Coach Smith

Saturday, April 18 (NOON) – Spring Scrimmage (Reser Stadium) – Coach Smith and players

