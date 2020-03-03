News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 14:16:07 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Day 1 Interviews

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, receiver Trevon Bradford, and quarterbacks Tristan Gebbia and Chance Nolan as they break down Day 1 of spring practice.

{{ article.author_name }}