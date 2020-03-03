WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Day 1 Interviews
Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, receiver Trevon Bradford, and quarterbacks Tristan Gebbia and Chance Nolan as they break down Day 1 of spring practice.
Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.