WATCH: Tibesar, Bray, Hodgins, & Rashed talk Day 2

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, linebackers coach Trent Bray, defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins and outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed as the quartet talks Day 2 of spring football practice.

