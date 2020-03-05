WATCH: Tibesar, Bray, Hodgins, & Rashed talk Day 2
Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, linebackers coach Trent Bray, defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins and outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed as the quartet talks Day 2 of spring football practice.
Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!
RELATED: SPRING FOOTBALL HQ
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.