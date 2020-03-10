The Oregon State football team continued spring practice 2020 on Tuesday as the Beavers took to the Prothro Practice Fields under sunny skies. BeaversEdge.com was live in Corvallis and has the complete breakdown from Day 4.

Here's what the 1st team offense looked like today

QB: Tristan Gebbia

RB: Jermar Jefferson/BJ Baylor

WR: Champ Flemings

WR: Trevon Bradford

WR: Jesiah Irish/Tyjon Lindsey

TE: Teagan Quitoriano

LT: Joshua Gray

LG: Korbin Sorenson

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Brock Wellsfry

RT: Brandon Kipper

- The highlight of the day was a Tre’shawn Harrison corner route from Nick Moore. Harrison took it to the house from over 50 yards out as Moore put the throw right on the money.

- Near the end of practice, Moore also found Zeriah Beason for a 30-yard completion on a fade route. Moore continued his strong day with several other notable throws including a swing pass to Taron Madison on a screen pass that went for over 10 yards. Moore also had a good pocket presence, including a nice throw where he stepped up in a collapsing pocket to find tight end Rocco Carley on a 10-yard out route.

- Speaking of Madison, he looked very comfortable catching passes out of the backfield.

- Chance Nolan had a rough day. His first pass of the day was picked off by Wynston Russell. He threw it late and off his back foot. The next play was a fumbled exchange with Calvin Tyler Jr. Nolan got the ball back, but it was a tough first two plays. Nolan did see reps with the ones, even though he wasn’t the second QB taking reps.

