Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State football program have been hard at work this June, building a long list of prospective recruits that have either visited or will visit over the course of the month.

This past weekend, the Beavers hosted a big-time target in 2022 Puyallup (WA) four-star offensive lineman Dave Iuli.

Iuli spoke with BeaversEdge.com following his visit to get his take on what he thought of Corvallis, Oregon State, the coaching staff, system, potential fit, and more...



