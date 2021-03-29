BeaversEdge - Oregon State Set To Take On Houston In Elite Eight

With the Oregon State men's basketball team (20-12) set to take on Houston (26-4) in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup between the Beavers and Cougars...

Series: Oregon State leads 2-0. The last matchup came at Gill Coliseum in 2009 when the Beavers beat the Cougars 49-45 in the CBI Tournament.

- Oregon State has five wins against Top 25 teams, its most in a season since the 1975-76 team also won five. The Beavers’ last win against a Top 10 team came in Wayne Tinkle’s first season (Oregon State 58, No. 7 Arizona 56 on Jan. 11, 2015) ...

- In the three NCAA Tournament games, the Beavers are shooting 43.7% (69-for-158) from the field and limiting its opponent to 31.3% (57-for-182).

- Oregon State is shooting 41.7% (50-for-1120) from beyond the arc and limiting its opponent to 24.6% (35-for-142) from deep during the current six-game winning streak.

- Ethan Thompson (1,705) passed A.C. Green (1,694) and moved into seventh on Oregon State’s career scoring list. Thompson is shooting 96.2% (25-for-26) from the free-throw line in the NCAA Tournament and is averaging 20.3 points and 7.0 rebounds.

- Warith Alatishe is leading the Pac-12 in double-figure rebounding games (14) and offensive rebounding (3.28).

- Jarod Lucas leads the Pac-12 and is 13th in the nation in free throw percentage at 89.6% (103- for-115).

- Tariq Silver has 13 assists and no turnovers in 162 minutes this season.

- In the 20 wins, Oregon State is averaging 74.7 points, while shooting 46.5% from the field, 39.1% from beyond the arc and 78.5% from the free-throw line with a rebounding margin of +4.6 and assist average of 15.3.

- In the 12 losses, Oregon State is averaging 64.2 points, while shooting 38.9% from the field, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 72.8% from the free-throw line with a rebounding margin of -4.7 and assist average of 13.3.

- Oregon State averaged 74.2 points and 17.2 assists in its 16 home games; 63.4 points and 10.8 assists in its 10 road games; 73.8 points and 13.8 assists in its six neutral site games.

- In seven seasons under Tinkle, Oregon State is 83-19 (13-2 this season) when leading at halftime and 95-11 (17-2 this season) when leading with five minutes to play.

- Oregon State is 27-1 since the start of the 2017-18 season when scoring 80-plus points (6-0 in 2017-18; 7-0 in 2018-19; 10-0 in 2019-20, 4-1 in 2020-21).

Story continues below photo