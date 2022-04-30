Oregon State Running Back Damir Collins Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After not seeing action during his freshman campaign in 2021, Oregon State running back Damir Collins has entered the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-7, 174-pounder from Portland (Jefferson HS) was a three-star recruit and OSU's highest-rated prospect in the 2021 class with an overall rating of 5.7.

With Collins no longer in the fold, the Beavers have Damien Martinez, Isaiah Newell, Trey Lowe, Deshaun Fenwick, and incoming Georgia Tech transfer Jamious Griffin at running back.