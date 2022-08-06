Oregon State Recruiting Notebook: August Reset
MORE: Defense Talks Fall Camp Day 3 | Practice Highlights Day 3 | Fall Camp Notebook Day 2 | Practice Highlights Day 2 | Day 2 Practice Nuggets | WATCH: Offense Talks Day 2 | 2024 QB EJ Caminong Updates Recruitment
Despite nearly all of July being a dead period, it's still been an incredibly busy summer for the Oregon State football program on the recruiting trail. The Beavers hold 14 commitments, 12 of them coming over the last two months. It's been an incredible run for the Beavers but things will surely begin slowing down here in August and over the next few months, at least it appears away.
The month of August for the Beavers is shaking up to overall rather quiet but recruiting also never truly stops. With that, there could be a few commitments throughout the month as well for the Beavers. Entering the first weekend of the month, three Oregon State targets are expected to make commitment decisions this month.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news