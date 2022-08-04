Oregon State Football Notebook: Fall Camp Day 2

With the Oregon State football team wrapping up day two of fall camp on Thursday afternoon, BeaversEdge gives you the inside scoop with an in-depth notebook...

One of the most prominent early storylines of Oregon State's fall camp is the competition at running back.

With BJ Baylor off to the NFL, the Beavers have a sizable hole to fill as he led the Pac-12 in rushing yards with 1,337 and was the focal point of OSU's run-based offense.

The Beavers are hoping to achieve more in the passing game this season, but a strong running game is deeply embedded in the DNA of Jonathan Smith's program.

Early on, the contenders look to be returners Deshaun Fenwick & Trey Lowe and newcomers Damien Martinez and Jam Griffin.

Fenwick served as Baylor's primary backup last season, tallying 448 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Lowe was the exclusive third-down back, recording 359 rushing yards and one touchdown while catching 23 passes for 200 yards.

"Every day we go out there as a unit to get better and push each other," Fenwick said. ... "It's hard to say it's competition within, iron sharpens iron and I love every freakin' part of it."

Martinez arrived ahead of spring practices and made a very strong impression on the coaching staff while Griffin (a four-star recruit) was one of the more prominent offseason transfer acquisitions coming over from Georgia Tech with career marks of 377 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

"We've got a great group," OC Brian Lindgren said. "That's as deep of a group as we've had during our time here. Deshaun is a big, physical guy who did some great things for us last year. Trey, you can do some different things with him and I'm really excited about the possibilities that we have with him. Damien is a young guy who flashed in the spring and is another very physical guy... and then we're bringing in Jam from Georgia Tech and he's already flashed through the first couple of practices. Really excited about what that group can bring."

Regardless of how the running back competition ultimately shakes out, there's no question that running the ball is a big part of what the Beavers do and it's an identity the whole team can rally behind.

"As a running back in the run game with our offense, I feel like the run game really helps spark the team," Fenwick said. "Even the defensive players like when we run the ball physically and we're scoring touchdowns. I feel like (the run game) gives a burst to the whole team."