Oregon State offers UCLA OL/DL transfer Tyler Manoa
Oregon State has offered UCLA offensive/defensive line transfer Tyler Manoa. Manoa entered the transfer portal in early October after five years in Los Angeles with the Bruins. A redshirt senior, Manoa will have one year of eligibility left in his career thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility rules.
Monoa was originally a three-star defensive line recruit out of Mountain View (CA) in the 2018 recruiting cycle and would spend his first four years with UCLA on the defensive line but made the move to the offensive side of the ball prior to this season. With that, Manoa could provide the Beavers with the ability to play on either side of the ball.
Prior to his move to the offensive line, the 6-foot-4, 312-pound lineman recorded 77 career tackles in 26 games. Being offered by defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, it's safe to say that the Beavers are looking at Manoa for his defensive line capabilities rather than his capabilities on the offensive line but again the versatility is notable.
The Beavers are currently working on putting the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class. While Manoa may not be a 2023 high school recruit, his ability to be an immediate impact player could push him to the very front of the Beavers board on the defensive line going forward. The Beavers currently hold defensive line commitments in the class from Kelze Howard, Thomas Collins, and Zakiah Saez.
BeaversEdge is working on trying to reach out to Manoa to receive a comment regarding his offer from the Beavers.
