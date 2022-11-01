Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap
With the eighth week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad
-> After briefly being elevated to the active roster, Luton is back on New Orleans' practice squad...
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...
BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 17-10 loss to Tennessee, Cooks led all receivers with 73 yards on four receptions, good for 18.3 yards per catch. His long reception was 44 yards... With the trade deadline looming, Cooks is definitely someone to keep an eye on as contending teams will certainly have interest...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Third String
-> Hodgins remains on Buffalo's active roster but didn't see action in the Bills' 27-17 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night...
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad...
Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury
-> Quitoriano currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 35-13 victory over Pittsburgh, Seumalo made his seventh start of the season at right guard and saw 46 snaps... The Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at 7-0...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String
-> In Minnesota's 34-26 win over Arizona, Brandel saw action for just the third time this season as he played six special teams snaps via the field goal unit...
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - First/Second String
-> In Arizona's 34-26 loss to Minnesota, Harlow played on special teams, seeing action on four snaps via the field goal unit...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers - Practice Squad/Injured
-> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 17-10 loss to Tennessee, Nelson finished with one interception returned for 33 yards (see tweet below) while also tallying two tackles and one pass deflection...
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String
-> Wright made his season debut in Dallas' 49-29 win over Chicago as he played 20 total snaps on special teams. He saw five snaps on kick return, eight on kick coverage, four on punt return, and three via field goal block...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 27-17 victory over Green Bay, Poyer finished fifth on defense in total tackles with five against the Packers... Poyer's four interceptions this season still have him tied for the NFL lead after eight weeks... Poyer did suffer an elbow injury against the Packers, but it's unclear how much time (if any) that he'll miss...
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String
-> Dunn didn't see action on defense or special teams in Seattle's 27-13 win over New York...
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 37-34 loss to Atlanta, Hekker punted three times for a total of 141 yards. He averaged 47 yards per punt, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 52 yards on the afternoon...
