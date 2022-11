PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Happy Monday BeaversEdge subscribers and welcome to our newest recruiting notebook, now named "Dam Insider". In today's Dam Insider we take a look at how Oregon State will likely fill the remainder of its 2023 recruiting class.

As of Monday, October 31, the Beavers hold 14 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class leaving room for about 7-11 additional commitments in the class. There is a chance the Beavers decide to address some of their additional needs in the transfer portal rather than the prep ranks this offseason.

Below, we take a look at where the Beavers are likely done in the cycle but also where the Beavers are likely to address the remainder of the cycle and the notable targets left.

MORE: PFF: Where OSU Ranks After Eight Games | OSU Earns First AP Rank Since 2013 | OSU Football Midseason Superlatives | EDGE POD: Talkin' CU Win, Bowl Projections, & More | 2024 TE Decker DeGraff Talks OSU Visit | Commit Stats 10/22-10/23