PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: OSU Football Previews UW | Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap | How OSU Commits Fared This Past Weekend | Dam Insider: How Will The Beavers Fill The Remainder Of Their 2023 Class | PFF: Where OSU Ranks After Eight Games | OSU Football Midseason Superlatives

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is ranked 23rd in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday live on ESPN.

The Beavers are 6-2 this season and 3-2 in Pac-12 Conference play as OSU prepares to square off with Washington Friday night in Seattle. OSU’s two losses both came to ranked teams – against then-Associated Press No. 7 USC and AP No. 12 Utah. USC is ranked ninth in the initial CFP rankings while Utah is 14th.

Oregon State’s No. 23 mark is the Beavers’ first ever in the CFP top 25; the initial rankings began in week 10 of the 2014 season. The CFP will release its top-25 throughout the rest of the 2022 regular season.

The Beavers, who are bowl eligible for the second consecutive season, are also ranked 24th by the Associated Press this week for the first time since the 2013 season. OSU is receiving votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Oregon State and Washington get underway Friday night at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game will air live on ESPN2.

OSU Athletics