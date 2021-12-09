2022 Oregon State OL Target Keith Olson Re-Opens Recruitment

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

An Oregon State target is back on the market...

After committing to USC over Cal & Oregon State in July, 2022 offensive lineman Keith Olson (WA) officially de-committed from the Trojans on Wednesday night.

"Thank you, USC for the opportunity to attend school and continue my football career. However, due to changes in the coaching staff, I am choosing to explore all my options at this time. Thank you," Olson posted on Twitter Wednesday evening.

With new head coach Lincoln Riley making changes within the Trojans' program, the 6-foot-6, 278-pounder will now take a step back evaluate his options ahead of the Dec. 15th signing date.

Working in OSU's favor is the fact that before committing to USC, Olson was extremely high on Corvallis, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, and the program. Additionally, he took a visit to Corvallis back in late June of this year.

When speaking to BeaversEdge shortly after his offer in September of 2020, Olson detailed his love of OSU and how his father being a legacy always kept him close to the program.

"(Oregon State) has been my favorite school for a really long time," Olson said in 2020. "My dad played there as well and we try to get to at least one home game a season. I love Corvallis and could not have been any more excited to get the call from Coach Michalczik."

Other schools will definitely be looking to get into the mix as well, most likely Washington State and Cal, but with Olson having deep ties to the program, the Beavers are likely the leader in the clubhouse.

"It has always been a dream of mine to play for OSU."

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Olson's recruitment...